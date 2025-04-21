Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.97. 2,183,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

