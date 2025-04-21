Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 21st (ACHR, ACLS, ACRE, ADT, AMZN, APP, ATI, AXP, BANR, BTBT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 21st:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.90 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $25.50 target price on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $540.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $635.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

