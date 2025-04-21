Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 1,837,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,991,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

