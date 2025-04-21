Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.18. 168,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,116,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

The company has a market cap of $755.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

