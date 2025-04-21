Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 208,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,698,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

