Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 910,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,635,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Neogen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $987.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 207,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

