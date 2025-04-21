Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.95. 33,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,577,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 208,043 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after buying an additional 66,459 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.