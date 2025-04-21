Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $62.35. Approximately 60,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 674,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

