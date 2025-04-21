Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.96. 607,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,343,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $843.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

