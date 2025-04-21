Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,085,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.3 days.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

PMNXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 3,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,245. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.