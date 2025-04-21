GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,373,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

GLGDF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,365. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

