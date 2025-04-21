GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,373,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
GoGold Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
GLGDF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,365. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.