Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.53. 41,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 863,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Stock Up 15.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

