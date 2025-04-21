Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,661,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 5,232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.4 days.
Parkland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Parkland has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $31.52.
About Parkland
