Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,661,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 5,232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.4 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Parkland has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

