Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BHB traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. 9,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,860. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $432.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 458,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

