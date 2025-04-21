Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Rises By 27.8%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

