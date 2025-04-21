Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 174,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,803. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.