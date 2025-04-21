Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 262.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.33. 32,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.25. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

