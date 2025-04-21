Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 854,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 272,492 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify High Income ETF

About Amplify High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

