Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 854,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 272,492 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.84.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
About Amplify High Income ETF
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
