Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 309,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 290,700 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

