YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,870,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,852,996 shares.The stock last traded at $21.50 and had previously closed at $21.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
