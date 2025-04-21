SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,417,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,716,259 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

SSR Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after buying an additional 1,802,821 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 399,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

