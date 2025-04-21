Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Monday. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.