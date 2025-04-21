YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.16. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,620,571 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

