Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $14.63. Immunovant shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 210,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $44,565.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,260 shares of company stock valued at $804,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Immunovant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

