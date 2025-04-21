Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declines By 21.7%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 876,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Increases Dividend

EXETF remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

