AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.31. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 375,484 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

The firm has a market cap of $730.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.