Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CWBHF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

