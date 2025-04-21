Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTGFF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

