MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.30. MicroCloud Hologram shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 290,043 shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 25.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.