STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.28. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 28,418 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 497,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $7,917,309.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,919,881.10. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,742,581 shares of company stock worth $28,407,543. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.