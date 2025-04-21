Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,111,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,587.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:COCSF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

