Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) vs. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Critical Comparison

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and Innovation Beverage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 11 0 2.73 Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus price target of $39.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $15.35 billion 3.11 $2.18 billion $1.05 33.50 Innovation Beverage Group $3.15 million 1.59 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Innovation Beverage Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Innovation Beverage Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Innovation Beverage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.04% 10.45% 4.99% Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Innovation Beverage Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

