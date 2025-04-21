UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $600.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $431.98 and last traded at $431.11. 3,667,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,425,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $393.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

