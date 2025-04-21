Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.71.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $29.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,002.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,321. Netflix has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 103.8% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

