Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Banner stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 10,213.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

