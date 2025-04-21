Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

