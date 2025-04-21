Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.89.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,706. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.39. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$29.50.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

