Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

TCBI stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 212,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,910. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,938,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

