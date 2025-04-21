Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Banco Macro Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BMA traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $89.64. 95,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,141,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,411,000 after purchasing an additional 529,610 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,161,000 after purchasing an additional 247,070 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,203,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,349,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

