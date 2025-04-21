Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies with a history of financial stability, reliability, and consistent earnings. They are typically market leaders in their industries, often pay regular dividends, and are regarded as relatively lower-risk investments suitable for long-term portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 166,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

