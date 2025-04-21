Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTCK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Davis Commodities has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

