NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,901,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 3,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Separately, ATB Capital raised shares of NuVista Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
