NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,901,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 3,051,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital raised shares of NuVista Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NUVSF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 362,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $10.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

