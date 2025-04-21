Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,542,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 9,794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,084.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GWLLF remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

