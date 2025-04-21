Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,542,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 9,794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,084.0 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GWLLF remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.
About Great Wall Motor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Disney’s Entertainment Division Overtake Its Theme Parks?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.