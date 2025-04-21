Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Expands By 28.5%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,388. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

