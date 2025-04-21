Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Expands By 28.5%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,388. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
