ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,368,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,562.0 days.

ALS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. ALS has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ALS in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

