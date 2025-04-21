JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.2% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,769,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,227,000 after acquiring an additional 489,644 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 91,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,156,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $231.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $185.98 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

