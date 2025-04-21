DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.26. 222,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.88 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

