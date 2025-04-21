Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,028.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

