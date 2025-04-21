Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 272,240 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,782,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,240 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 202,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,106,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $320,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $101,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD opened at $310.82 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.