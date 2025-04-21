McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $320,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $101,375,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $310.82 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

